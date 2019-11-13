Tiddi ka BBQ ya Biryani bana sakte hai: Pakistan minister advises as Locus swarm across Karachi

  • search
    Islamabad, Nov 13: After a swarm of locusts from Balochistan's coastal areas infested Karachi, this Pakistan minister of agriculture Ismail Rahu suggested an abusrd solution to deal with the situation. Locusts, also known as Tiddi in Hindi have caused great devastation to the residents of Karachi for the last two days creating a situation of great concern in the metropolitan city of Pakistan.

    While netizens were annoyed with the locusts, the Minister of Agriculture of Sindh came up with a rather strange way to deal with the havoc. In a video going viral on the internet, Ismail Rahoo asked the citizens to cook the locusts, have it as a barbeque dish or biryani or kadhai.

    Ismail Rahoo says, "Iska aap barbeque kar sakte hain, biryani bana sakte hain. Kadhahi bhi ban sakti hai iski. Iski badi badi dishes banti hain (You can barbecue the locusts or make its biryani. Kadhahi locusts can also be cooked with it. They can be cooked into multiple dishes)."

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
