YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thousands in Britain protest in solidarity of Indian farmers

    By
    |

    London, Dec 07: Thousands of people came to the streets in central London to protest over the farm laws in India. The farmers have come out in large numbers and have been protesting in Delhi for the past one week.

    The crowd in London covered on the Indian Embassy, and groups marched around Trafalgar Square are. Britain is home to a large Indian diaspora.

    Thousands in Britain protest in solidarity of Indian farmers

    During the protests, there was little social distancing and only a few protesters were wearing masks. The police warned that the people taking part in the gathering did not respect COVID-19 restrictions and they risked being fined. The police also called upon the people to leave.

    Farmers agitation set to intensify as Opposition backs 'Bharat Bandh’ on Dec 8

    The farmers in India are seeking a repeal of the laws. They say that the laws would eventually dismantle the regulated markets and stop the government from buying rice and wheat at guaranteed prices. This would leave them at the mercy of private buyers the farmers also said.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest britan indian embassy

    Story first published: Monday, December 7, 2020, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X