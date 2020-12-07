Thousands in Britain protest in solidarity of Indian farmers

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

London, Dec 07: Thousands of people came to the streets in central London to protest over the farm laws in India. The farmers have come out in large numbers and have been protesting in Delhi for the past one week.

The crowd in London covered on the Indian Embassy, and groups marched around Trafalgar Square are. Britain is home to a large Indian diaspora.

During the protests, there was little social distancing and only a few protesters were wearing masks. The police warned that the people taking part in the gathering did not respect COVID-19 restrictions and they risked being fined. The police also called upon the people to leave.

The farmers in India are seeking a repeal of the laws. They say that the laws would eventually dismantle the regulated markets and stop the government from buying rice and wheat at guaranteed prices. This would leave them at the mercy of private buyers the farmers also said.