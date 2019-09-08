  • search
    This Journalist ended up paying Rs 73 Lakh bill for a pint of Beer in Manchester

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    London, Sep 08: We've all experienced that mini heart attack while receiving the bill for a few drinks from a pub. But it can't go above a few thousand bucks, surely not in lakhs.

    An Australian cricket journalist, Peter Lalor experienced the worst shocker after ordering a pint of beer. Peter Lalor, after a mix-up at a hotel bar in Manchester, England, ended up paying a whopping USD 99,983.64, which is Rs 71,63,377 for a pint of beer at the hotel.

    This Journalist ended up paying Rs 73 Lakh bill for a pint of Beer in Manchester

    Peter Lalor didn't bother to check the bill and gave his card to make the transaction.

    Lalor who works as chief cricket writer and beer editor at The Australian, took to Twitter to share the ordeal. The incident took place at the Malmaison hotel, after a day of watching the Ashes cricket series at Old Trafford.

    "See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history," Lalor wrote on Twitter with a photo of a beer from Scottish brewery Caledonian.

    "I asked a young barman if he had anything that was not an American craft beer or Eurolager," he wrote. "I wanted something a little British."

    "See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history," Lalor wrote on Twitter with a photo of a beer from Scottish brewery Caledonian.

    Lalor, who is also a beer aficionado, wanted the choicest British beer. And so the person waiting on him asked the senior manager to step for some advice

    In an similar incident to Lalor's, Rahul Bose paid an exorbitant price of Rs 442, for a pair of bananas. After the incident, JW Marriott Chandigarh was issued a show-cause notice for the same.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
