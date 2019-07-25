This 3-year-old baby girl walks onto China's terrifying glass bridge 870ft above the ground

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Beijing, July 24: Ever wondered what walking on air would feel like? Crossing this glass bridge in China might be the closest you could come to the sensation. The thought of walking on a glass bridge suspended hundreds of feet above the ground can frighten anyone.

Hanging at 984 feet high and 1,411 feet long, the bridge that connects two cliffs were the highest when it opened in 2016. The bridge which was formerly known as the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge is currently called Yuntiandu Glass Bridge. However, this bridge is not for the faint-hearted to try.

A video taken on an 869-foot-high bridge in China's Zhangjiajie has gone viral which shows the three-year-old's preparation before stepping onto the transparent footpath.

The clip which is being shared widely on social media shows the little girl waiting for a few seconds seemingly hesitant before she takes her first baby step. After which she confidently walks on the transparent glass, not stopping even for a bit.

The video was captured by the girl's mother on May 20. She walks on the bridge looking at the world beneath her, something which many adults visiting the place do not manage to do.

As the video went viral, people took to social media saying that they wished they had half the confidence of the girl in their life.

There are many videos and pictures of terrified visitors hesitant to walk on the bridge that have been shared widely on social media.

Would you like to walk on this glass bridge? Let us know using the comments section.