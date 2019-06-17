The Strawberry Moon arrives tonight! Where to watch, meaning behind this name?

Washington, June 17: The Strawberry Moon, the sixth Full Moon of the year, will peak in brightness today (Monday, June 17).

Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon got its name from the Native American Algonquin tribes in North America. For them, the arrival of the full moon during this time of the year signifies the beginning of harvesting wild strawberries.

The Strawberry Moon is also sometimes known as Mead Moon, Honey Moon, Long Night Moon or Cold Moon. This tasty-sounding name might be linked to the honey harvest, which typically took place after the Summer Solstice in June.

Where to watch?

The best time to view the Strawberry Moon will vary depending on the time zone. For those in the Eastern time zone of the U.S., the peak of the full moon will occur on June 17 at 4:30 a.m. For those in the Pacific time zone in the West Coast, the peak will happen at 1:30 a.m.

Other countries that share the same time zone as New Delhi, India will be able to watch the peak of the Strawberry Moon at 2 p.m.

On the evening of the full Moon on June 17, 2019, as evening twilight ends, the planet Mercury and the planet Mars will appear about a degree apart in the west-northwest at about 5 degrees above the horizon. Mercury will appear brighter than Mars, with Mercury on the right and Mars on the left.

Will the moon look like in slight pinkish colour?

Before you get too excited, let me tell you that the moon isn't going to look like a strawberry. While the moon won't be as colourful as ripe strawberry, it may actually change colour slightly, if you live in northern side. It should be noted that the only time moon takes a bold red hue is during a total lunar eclipse. This is when the Moon hides in the Earth's shadow.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon after the Strawberry Moon is on July 16. It is called the Buck Moon and will ordain the night skies as the seventh full moon of the year. The Moon is also sometimes known as the Ripe Corn Moon or the Middle of Summer Moon.

When are the full moons in 2019?

Here are the upcoming dates:

16 July

15 August

14 September

13 October

12 November

12 December

According to long-running American periodical Farmer's Almanac, this is the full list of the year's moon names.

January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Harvest Moon

October: Hunter's Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon