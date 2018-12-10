Home News International That gesture won hearts! Man gives up first-class seat in flight for woman & ailing baby daughter

That gesture won hearts! Man gives up first-class seat in flight for woman & ailing baby daughter

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 10: We have souls among us who still consider humanity a better deal than money and luxury. A woman and her 11-month-old daughter Lucy recently discovered this on an American Airlines flight from Orlando to Philadelphia last week when a stranger gave up his first-class seat for them. The woman, Kelsey Rae Zwick, posted about her pleasing experience in a Facebook post and thanked the man who showed up with a random act of generosity.

"To the man in 2D. Today you were traveling from Orlando to Philly. I don't know you, but I imagine you saw us somewhere," Zwick wrote in her post.

Zwick was taking her little daughter to Philadelphia where Lucy, who also has a twin sister named Eva, is treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for chronic lung disease and as she was managing the diaper bag and oxygen machine for her girl, a flight attendant came to them saying that a man in the first class wanted to swap seats with them.

Zwick did not see the man since they boarded the flight before and could not help but only get overwhelmed by the gesture of kindness from the man she didn't know.

"At first, it just kind of took a second because I was like, why do I need to switch seats? Then I realized what was happening, and I was so overwhelmed. It wasn't just the seat; it was the culmination of everything we've been through the past two years," she was quoted as saying by Yahoo News.

The mother was left with teary eyes as she walked up to the first class where she could manage her daughter more comfortably. "Sooo... thank you. Not just for the seat itself but for noticing. For seeing us and realizing that maybe things are not always easy," she wrote.

After reaching the destination, Zwick tried to contact with the good Samaritan though she couldn't. Later, after she posted the story on Facebook that someone reached out to man in 2D, and Zwick was able to get in touch with him, Yahoo reported.