  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    That gesture won hearts! Man gives up first-class seat in flight for woman & ailing baby daughter

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 10: We have souls among us who still consider humanity a better deal than money and luxury. A woman and her 11-month-old daughter Lucy recently discovered this on an American Airlines flight from Orlando to Philadelphia last week when a stranger gave up his first-class seat for them. The woman, Kelsey Rae Zwick, posted about her pleasing experience in a Facebook post and thanked the man who showed up with a random act of generosity.

    That gesture won hearts! Man gives up first-class seat in flight for woman & ailing baby daughter
    Image courtesy: Facebook

    "To the man in 2D. Today you were traveling from Orlando to Philly. I don't know you, but I imagine you saw us somewhere," Zwick wrote in her post.

    Also Read | Alaska hospital nurses did something unique after lift broke down in earthquake

    Zwick was taking her little daughter to Philadelphia where Lucy, who also has a twin sister named Eva, is treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for chronic lung disease and as she was managing the diaper bag and oxygen machine for her girl, a flight attendant came to them saying that a man in the first class wanted to swap seats with them.

    Zwick did not see the man since they boarded the flight before and could not help but only get overwhelmed by the gesture of kindness from the man she didn't know.

    "At first, it just kind of took a second because I was like, why do I need to switch seats? Then I realized what was happening, and I was so overwhelmed. It wasn't just the seat; it was the culmination of everything we've been through the past two years," she was quoted as saying by Yahoo News.

    Also Read | Turkish pilot finds former teacher among flight passengers & did something special

    The mother was left with teary eyes as she walked up to the first class where she could manage her daughter more comfortably. "Sooo... thank you. Not just for the seat itself but for noticing. For seeing us and realizing that maybe things are not always easy," she wrote.

    After reaching the destination, Zwick tried to contact with the good Samaritan though she couldn't. Later, after she posted the story on Facebook that someone reached out to man in 2D, and Zwick was able to get in touch with him, Yahoo reported.

    Read more about:

    usa flight human interest woman baby

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue