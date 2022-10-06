Thailand shooting: 34 killed in a shooting and knife attack at child care center, officials say

Bangkok, Oct 06: Thirty-four people were killed in Thailand on Thursday in a mass shooting and knife attack at a day-care centre. The suspect, a former policeman, killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead, reported Reuters citing officials.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, police said in a statement. However, the motive behind his act is unclear, the report says. The ex-cop was discharged from the service for drug-related reasons, district official Jidapa Boonsom told the news agency.

About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, he added.

The shooting took place at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

It is unclear if the shooter and his family are included in the current death toll.

"The Prime Minister has expressed his condolences," the statement said.

Earlier, police said a manhunt was underway for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to catch the culprit.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.

Although mass shootings are rare in Thailand, an angry soldier killed at least 29 people and injured 57 over a property dispute in 2020.