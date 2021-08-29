Taliban spokesman says US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport

Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down; New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads

Kabul, Aug 29: A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday. US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.