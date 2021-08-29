YouTube
    Taliban spokesman says US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 29: A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

    Taliban spokesman says US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport

    Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday. US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, vows to keep up airstrikes against ISIS Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, vows to keep up airstrikes against ISIS

    The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.

    The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

