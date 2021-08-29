Taliban spokesman says US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport
Kabul, Aug 29: A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.
Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday. US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, vows to keep up airstrikes against ISIS
The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child.
The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.