  • search
Trending Vikram Lander Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sudan ceramics factory explosion: 18 Indians killed among 23 people

    By
    |

    Khartoum, Dec 04: Nearly, 18 Indians among 23 people killed more than 130 injured in a deadly LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan on Wednesday.

    Sudan ceramics factory explosion: 18 Indians killed among 23 people

    Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a tweet, has confirmed that an Indian embassy representative has already rushed to the accident site.

    Jaishankar tweeted, "The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families."

    Reportedly, there were nearly 50 employees from India who were working in the factory.

    Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has issued a detailed list of Indians who were killed, hospitalised, survived and went missing in this tragic incident

    On Wednesday, the workers noticed black smoke in the sky after the blaze broke out at the factory site in Khartoum today.

    Employees also heard loud explosion, the blaze spread the car park and several cars gutted in the fire.

    Initial reports suggested that the blast in the tanker has lead to the massive ablaze. Reports also suggested that there was lack of safety measures in the manufacturing site.

    More EXPLOSION News

    Read more about:

    explosion

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue