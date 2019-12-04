Sudan ceramics factory explosion: 18 Indians killed among 23 people

Khartoum, Dec 04: Nearly, 18 Indians among 23 people killed more than 130 injured in a deadly LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan on Wednesday.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a tweet, has confirmed that an Indian embassy representative has already rushed to the accident site.

Jaishankar tweeted, "The Embassy representative has rushed to the site. A 24-hour emergency hotline +249-921917471 has been set up by @EoI_Khartoum Embassy is also putting out updates on social media. Our prayers are with the workers and their families."

Our prayers are with the workers and their families. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2019

Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 4, 2019

Reportedly, there were nearly 50 employees from India who were working in the factory.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy has issued a detailed list of Indians who were killed, hospitalised, survived and went missing in this tragic incident

On Wednesday, the workers noticed black smoke in the sky after the blaze broke out at the factory site in Khartoum today.

Employees also heard loud explosion, the blaze spread the car park and several cars gutted in the fire.

Initial reports suggested that the blast in the tanker has lead to the massive ablaze. Reports also suggested that there was lack of safety measures in the manufacturing site.