Stephen Hawking’s funeral to be held in Cambridge today

Thousands of people were expected to turn up at the funeral of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking in Cambridge on Easter Saturday, March 31.

Professor Hawking, who suffered from motor neurone disease, died at his residence in West Cambridge on March 14. He was 76. The brilliant British theoretical physicist's death had left the world in deep mourning.

Around 500 invited families, friends and colleagues are expected to attend the funeral which will be held at University church Great St Mary's. There will be no public access to the church since the occasion was designated as a private service. A private reception was also planned at the Trinity College following the funeral.

Prof Hawking's ashes will be buried next to the grave of the influential 17th-century British scientist Sir Isaac Newton, who also died in March 1727, at Westminster Abbey in June.

Common people were, however, expected to assemble outside the church in the centre of Cambridge to remain witness to the arrival of the funeral procession.

Traffic movement will be closed briefly in some parts of Cambridge during the passing of the funeral cortege from Hawking's home to the King's Parade and the area around the Great St Mary's Church.

