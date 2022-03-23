Set back for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, 3 major allies switch loyalties ahead of no-confidence vote

Islamabad, Mar 23: In a major setback to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote, three major allies of the ruling government have shifted their loyalty to join the opposition alliance, as per Pakistan media.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), three major allies of the ruling party, have decided to stand with the Opposition, Geo News reported citing sources.

The parties are expected to make their stand official soon.

Imran Khan is facing an internal revolt with several lawmakers of the National Assembly deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks. Earlier, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government

In the 342-member National Assembly, the party has 155 members and the support of 23 members from six other parties. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents, PTI's task of securing adequate numbers has become even more massive and, in fact, impossible, European Times reported.

Meanwhile, Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it. But evidently, the die is cast on Imran's political future, a report said.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 14:01 [IST]