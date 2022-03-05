Russia to deploy up to 1,000 mercenaries to Ukraine for full-scale invasion

Ukraine War: UNSC to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Moscow, Mar 05: Russia expected to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries to Ukraine in the coming days to "bombard cities into submission", a senior western intelligence official told CNN.

"We've seen some indications that they're being employed," the official said.

Kyiv and Mariupol come under renewed attack Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter NATO rejects Ukrainian no-fly zone, says it would drag the alliance into war US slam Russia at UN over its seizure of Ukraine nuclear plant.

Several Ukrainian cities have come under renewed assaultas the war enters into its second week.

Russia came under heavy criticism on Friday over shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops took control of the power plant after fighting early Friday morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed NATO for its decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video published by the presidency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation imposing harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

