  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Russia is losing confidence on Trump with each passing day

    By
    |

    Moscow, Dec 8: Is Russia's 'honeymoon' with US President Donald Trump getting over? Well, it might seem so after the latter snubbed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin twice inside a month, even instigating a Russian lawmaker saying: "It's far worse than it would have been under Clinton."

    Russia is losing confidence on Trump with each passing day
    Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

    Trump always showed a friendly face to Russia even at the expense of annoying people back home and did not bow even when allegations of him having collusion with the Russian hands during the 2016 presidential election in the US became strong. But now with the White House incumbent not fulfilling the expectations of Kremlin on two occasions - the latest being the snub at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires where Trump called off meeting with Putin in the wake of the Ukraine crisis - Russia is started turning cynical towards the Republican president's promise of improved relations between the two old foes.

    Also Read | 'War will continue' as long as Ukraine government in power, says Vladimir Putin

    Trump's sudden backtracking from talks with Putin in Argentina shocked the Russians so much that officials in the Kremlin are feeling convinced that it is difficult for them to deal with Trump - a mercurial individual who even Washington's old allies have found challenging to handle. "This is a signal for us that it's difficult to deal with this person, that he's unreliable and unsuitable as a partner," Andrey Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council, a research group set up by the Kremlin, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. "Russian patience is coming to an end."

    The Buenos Aires disappointment for Russia came soon after the cancellation of yet another meeting in Paris which was scheduled on November 11. It was the third such instance in the last one year and each of them kept making the Kremlin more frustrated as the promised breakthrough in the relations between the two Cold War rivals remained elusive even after Trump spent almost two years in office. The US president also threatened to pull the US out of the INF Treaty with Russia, making the latter also opt for the confrontation course.

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Moscow disappointed over cancellation of Trump-Putin talks

    The Russian side's disappointment was also explicit from its stance that a visit by Putin to Washington was "out of question". Trump had invited Putin to Washington during their summit in Helsinki in July.

    The next Trump-Putin meeting will only take place in Japan during the 2019 G20 summit in June.

    Read more about:

    russia usa donald trump vladimir putin

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue