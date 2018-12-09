Home News International Russia is losing confidence on Trump with each passing day

Russia is losing confidence on Trump with each passing day

Moscow, Dec 8: Is Russia's 'honeymoon' with US President Donald Trump getting over? Well, it might seem so after the latter snubbed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin twice inside a month, even instigating a Russian lawmaker saying: "It's far worse than it would have been under Clinton."

Trump always showed a friendly face to Russia even at the expense of annoying people back home and did not bow even when allegations of him having collusion with the Russian hands during the 2016 presidential election in the US became strong. But now with the White House incumbent not fulfilling the expectations of Kremlin on two occasions - the latest being the snub at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires where Trump called off meeting with Putin in the wake of the Ukraine crisis - Russia is started turning cynical towards the Republican president's promise of improved relations between the two old foes.

Trump's sudden backtracking from talks with Putin in Argentina shocked the Russians so much that officials in the Kremlin are feeling convinced that it is difficult for them to deal with Trump - a mercurial individual who even Washington's old allies have found challenging to handle. "This is a signal for us that it's difficult to deal with this person, that he's unreliable and unsuitable as a partner," Andrey Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council, a research group set up by the Kremlin, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. "Russian patience is coming to an end."

The Buenos Aires disappointment for Russia came soon after the cancellation of yet another meeting in Paris which was scheduled on November 11. It was the third such instance in the last one year and each of them kept making the Kremlin more frustrated as the promised breakthrough in the relations between the two Cold War rivals remained elusive even after Trump spent almost two years in office. The US president also threatened to pull the US out of the INF Treaty with Russia, making the latter also opt for the confrontation course.

The Russian side's disappointment was also explicit from its stance that a visit by Putin to Washington was "out of question". Trump had invited Putin to Washington during their summit in Helsinki in July.

The next Trump-Putin meeting will only take place in Japan during the 2019 G20 summit in June.