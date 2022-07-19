YouTube
    Rishi Sunak tops fourth round of voting in race to become UK PM; Contest narrows to 3

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, July 19: Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting on Tuesday to edge even closer to his place as one of two candidates who will go head-to-head to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister, as Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be out of the running.

    File photo of Rishi Sunak. Photo Credit: AP/PTI

    The British Indian former Chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark - or one-third of Conservative Party MPs - needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

    He increased his tally from Monday's 115, while Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt got 92 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss 86 votes leaving the race to clinch second place still open.

    The elimination of former equalities minister Badenoch with 59 votes will now turn the focus on where her considerable support within the Tory members of Parliament will go, as those MPs are wooed by both Mordaunt and Truss to shore up their chances of grabbing that all-important second spot.

    X