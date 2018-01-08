Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bahrain on first foreign visit as Congress president

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is in Bahrain on a one-day trip. This will be his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief, where he will address a convention of NRIs and meet the Gulf country's Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

The Congress' took to twitter and posted a video showing the grand reception Rahul Gandhi received in Bahrain.

Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain. This is CP’s first foreign visit after his takeover. pic.twitter.com/zsGOaXnwCv — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018

Gandhi will be the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) there on Tuesday.

Rahul will be speaking to Indian diaspora living in Bahrain and is expected to come back to India in the evening of January 8.

Gandhi will be meeting the Indian community group, INCAS (Indian Cultural and Arts Society) in the UAE, which is politically aligned to Indian National Congress. Rahul will also be meeting the Gulf country's Prime Minister Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa and is further expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa. Rahul will be visiting as the state guest of Bahrain.

Delegates from 50 countries will also be participating in the function.

Ahead of his first foreign trip after becoming the President of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that NRIs are the brand ambassadors of India across the globe. His tweet read,"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow.

NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 7, 2018

Rahul took over as the party president on 16 December 2017 after taking charge from mother Sonia, who ruled the party for 19 years.

OneIndia News