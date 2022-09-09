Queen Elizabeth II's demise: World leaders send condolence to royal family

London, Sep 9: Leaders from around the world has expressed their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, recalling their association with the "kind-hearted" monarch, and sent their condolence to the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

US President Joe Biden spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021.

"She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'."

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a "friend of France". "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions". He praised her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after "the horrors of World War II". She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour, he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth was "one of his favourite people in the world". "She was a constant presence in our lives - and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Queen Elizabeth II personified dignity and decency in public life and recalled his memorable meetings with her in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," Modi said.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," he said.

With the passing away of the Queen, the UK now has a new monarch in Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The King and the Queen Consort [Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday]," the statement said.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. With her death, her eldest son and heir Charles will lead the country in mourning as the new King and Head of State for 14 Commonwealth realms.

Charles and the Queen's close family members travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision. Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was already by her side at the Scottish castle and her other children - Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - joined later. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who were in London for a charity event, also rushed to Harry's grandmother's summer residence.

William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - started their first full day at a new school there earlier on Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch has been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland earlier this week.