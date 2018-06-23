English

Putin, Moon pledge to work towards FTA; Russia prez invites both Koreas to economic talks

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in met at a summit in Moscow on Friday, June 22, where they agreed to work towards negotiations for a free trade agreement between Russia and Seoul, Moon's office said in a press release, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia

    "To achieve the goal of $30 billion in trade and 1 million in the number of visitors between the two countries by 2020, the two leaders agreed to work for practical cooperation that can actually benefit the people of the two countries," the statement said.

    The two leaders agreed to kick off "local processes" for the launch of the free trade agreement negotiations between the two countries in sectors like service and investment first, the statement added.

    The two countries later signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint efforts to launch the free trade negotiations, along with 11 other pacts on bilateral cooperation and exchange in various fields like information and communication technology, railways and natural gas, Yonhap added.

    Putin invites both Koreas to September economic forum

    Putin also took opportunity to invite Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to an economic forum which he held in Vladivostok in September besides the leaderships of China and Japan.

    Read more about:

    vladimir putin russia moon jae in south korea kim jong un north korea

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue