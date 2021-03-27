PM's day-2 in Bangladesh: Temple visit, tribute to Mujib’s mausoleum, talks with Sheikh Hasina

PM offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple

Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India will build a multipurpose community hall for the worshippers.

Modi, who was covering his face with a mask, was welcomed in a traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.

"Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple," Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Shatkhira district, bordering India.

"PM @narendramodi places hand made Mukut on Ma Kali. Mukut made of silver with gold plating. Hand made over three weeks by a traditional artisan," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India to build a multipurpose community hall at the temple: PM

"It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for local people. Most importantly, it should act as a shelter for all at the time of disasters like cyclones. India will do construction work. I express my gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this," Modi said.

About Jeshoreshwari Kali temple:

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries. Records suggest a Hindu king set up the temple in the 16th century.

PM Modi visits Mujib's mausoleum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara.

PM plants sapling at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex

Prime Minister planted a sapling at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also present.

PM visits mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, pays floral tributes

Prime Minister Modi was received at the mausoleum by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who is the daughter of Rahman. Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Rahman was also present.

Modi, who was covering his face with a mask, paid floral tributes to ''Bangabandhu'' and stood in silence for a few minutes while Hasina and her Cabinet colleagues offered ''Fatiha''. He is the first Indian dignitary to ever visit Bangabandhu''s grave.

PM Modi offers prayer at Matua temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at a Matua temple in Bangladesh''s Orakandi, the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and Matua community''s spiritual guru Harichand Thakur.

Modi, who was wearing a mask, offered prayers at the Harichand-Guruchand Temple, where he was welcomed with ''Dhaak, Shankh, Ulu'' in line with local rituals.

Orakandi is the abode of hundreds of Hindu Matua community, a large number of whom are residents of West Bengal.

Ahead of his visit, Modi had said he is looking forward to his interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichand Thakur disseminated his pious message.