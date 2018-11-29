  • search

PM Modi to take part in yoga session in Buenos Aires on G20 Summit eve: Argentina media

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Buenos Aires, Nov 29: India's soft power is something which is still revered around the world, its internal politics notwithstanding. People across the globe will witness it once again when Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets his foot on the soil of Argentina on Thursday, November 29, a day ahead of the 13th G20 summit flagging off on Friday, November 30.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    According to Argentina's media website The Bubble, Modi will take part in a yoga and meditation session in La Rural, a convention centre in Buenos Aires, on Thursday afternoon local time (India is 8 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Argentina). The class is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm (IST 2.30 am on Friday) at the centre's Ochre Hall and is free for all. It has been organised by El Arte de Vivir (Art of Living).

    Also Read | Modi in Argentina for G20: Only second time that PM visits South America

    "A large advocate of the practice, he (Modi) will make a call of awareness for the World Peace just hours before the beginning of the summit," the Bubble report added.

    Read more about:

    g20 summit argentina buenos aires narendra modi yoga

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue