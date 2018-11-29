PM Modi to take part in yoga session in Buenos Aires on G20 Summit eve: Argentina media

Buenos Aires, Nov 29: India's soft power is something which is still revered around the world, its internal politics notwithstanding. People across the globe will witness it once again when Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets his foot on the soil of Argentina on Thursday, November 29, a day ahead of the 13th G20 summit flagging off on Friday, November 30.

According to Argentina's media website The Bubble, Modi will take part in a yoga and meditation session in La Rural, a convention centre in Buenos Aires, on Thursday afternoon local time (India is 8 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Argentina). The class is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm (IST 2.30 am on Friday) at the centre's Ochre Hall and is free for all. It has been organised by El Arte de Vivir (Art of Living).

"A large advocate of the practice, he (Modi) will make a call of awareness for the World Peace just hours before the beginning of the summit," the Bubble report added.