YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. A pictures of the two world leaders in a conversation was was shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handle.

    Sunak, who took office last month after the disastrously short tenure of Liz Truss, has promised to continue his conservative predecessors' steadfast support for Ukraine.

    PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. He also shared a warm hug with US President Joe Biden in Indonesia's Bali.

    PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral

    The PMO Twitter handle shared a photo in which the two leaders can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. In another clip shared by DD News, Biden and Modi are seen sharing lighter moments. The pictures of their meeting and the conversation have now gone viral.

    This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that "reflects growth amid challenges".

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rishi sunak g20 summit

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X