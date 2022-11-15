PM Modi holds brief discussion with French President at the start of G20 Summit in Bali

'Return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy': PM Modi's advice on Ukraine crisis at G20 Summit

PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. A pictures of the two world leaders in a conversation was was shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handle.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali. pic.twitter.com/RQv1SD87HJ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022

Sunak, who took office last month after the disastrously short tenure of Liz Truss, has promised to continue his conservative predecessors' steadfast support for Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. He also shared a warm hug with US President Joe Biden in Indonesia's Bali.

PM Modi and US Prez Biden share light moments at G20 summit, video goes viral

The PMO Twitter handle shared a photo in which the two leaders can be seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. In another clip shared by DD News, Biden and Modi are seen sharing lighter moments. The pictures of their meeting and the conversation have now gone viral.

This G20 Summit is special for India as it will assume the Presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. PM Modi has launched the G20 logo, which juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that "reflects growth amid challenges".

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:54 [IST]