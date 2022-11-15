PM Modi holds brief discussion with French President at the start of G20 Summit in Bali

PM Modi to have 20 engagements during 45-hr stay in Indonesia's Bali

Bali, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief discussion at the start of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia with French President Emmanuel Macron. The annual G20 Summit opened on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

A brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron. pic.twitter.com/VEuZrWqRjc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2022

''Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today,'' Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Energy, food crisis to get top billing as PM Modi attends G20 Summit

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

During his visit, Prime Minister will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45 hours of stay in Bali, Indonesia. He will hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders , including with US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and the mandatory interaction with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and will also attend a community event to connect with Indian diaspora in Indonesia, sources informed ANI.

The prime minister is expected to deliberate extensively on pressing global challenges including the Ukraine conflict and its implications.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali. The summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) along with Indonesia and Italy.

G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.

