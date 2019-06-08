PM Modi arrives in Maldives on his first overseas visit after his re-election

Male, June 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Male on the first leg of his two nation tour to Maldives and SriLanka on Saturday afternoon. Modi will be conferred with Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit to the country.

The agenda of the bilateral meets on June 8 and 9 will be in line with India's "neighbourhood-first" policy to strengthen security and economic growth, said PM Modi ahead of his visit.

Modi and the Maldivian President will jointly inaugurate two defence-related projects - a coastal surveillance radar system and composite training centre for Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF).

After the Maldives, PM Modi is expected to visit Sri Lanka on June 9 where he is expected to discuss a range of matter with President Maithripala Sirisena and other top officials in the Sri Lankan government.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka on June 9 will be a clear message of solidarity in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings that rocked the island nation in April.

Ahead of his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi has made it clear that India stands with Sri Lanka in fighting terrorism in the wake of the attack on April 21, 2019.

"My visit to Sri Lanka is to express our solidarity with the government and the people of Sri Lanka in the wake of the terrible terrorist attacks there last Easter on 21 April 2019. India stands with Sri Lanka in the fight against terrorism," Modi said.