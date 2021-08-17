Pakistani Taliban congratulates Afghan Taliban, calls it a 'victory for the whole Islamic world'

Peshawar, Aug 17: The banned Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group has congratulated the Afghan Taliban on taking control of Afghanistan, describing it as a 'victory for the whole Islamic world', according to a media report on Tuesday.

In the statement, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani reiterated the group's 'allegiance to the Afghan Taliban leadership,' and pledged to 'support and strengthen the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.' 'It is a victory for the whole Islamic world,' according to an official statement issued by the TTP and released to CNN.

Taliban insurgents captured Kabul on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an abrupt end to a two-decade campaign in which America and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.

The Pakistani Taliban's main leadership has long operated out of Afghanistan and has been behind some of the worst terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

In a statement released by Pakistan's national security committee on Monday, a request was made that "Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organisation/group against any country." A separate report also said that two border crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been reopened, including a major transit point at Chaman.

A senior official, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak for the government, said Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban agreed to keep the Chaman border open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

The southern crossing located alongside the Afghan town of Spin Boldak was also reopened, but only those holding Pakistan or Afghanistan national identity cards were allowed to pass. It was previously closed for two weeks.

The official, who was part of the team that spoke to the Taliban, said the militant group has asked that Afghans be allowed visa-free entry into Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.