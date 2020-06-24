  • search
    Pakistan to remain in 'grey list' of FATF after failure to check funding to terror groups

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, June 24: The global terror financing watchdog FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, officials said.

    Imran Khan
    The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force's third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu.

    "The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List' till its next meeting to be held in October," an official privy to the development said.

    The decision has been taken as Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the official said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 23:39 [IST]
