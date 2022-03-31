Pak PM Imran Khan's Address to Nation: Your 10 point guide

Islamabad, Mar 31: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he will not resign despite losing the majority and insisted that he will play till the last ball and face the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly on Sunday which will decide where the country will go. He spoke about a foreign conspiracy to oust him as the PM, his relationship with India and more in his address to the nation.

In a live-address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan discussed about the 'threat letter' and termed it as part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. He named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

At first, Khan named the US in the context of threat "message" and then changed his track saying it came from another country. "I am here today because on March 8 or 7, the United States ... not the US ... we got a message from another country. For a free country, a message like this is [not only] against its prime minister but is also against the country [itself]."

"Everyone will remember how you devastated the country through foreign conspiracy. Who were Mir Jafar (Commander of Bengal army who betrayed Siraj ud-Daulah) and Mir Sadiq (minister of Tipu Sultan who betrayed him in Fourth Anglo-Mysore War). These were the people who made their countrymen slaves of the British," Khan said.

"If you think that we will allow this conspiracy to be successful, let me tell you that I will fight till the end. I don't have relatives in politics, I don't have foreign factories like them (opposition). This country will not forget nor forgive. Why are they doing this drama that I ruined the nation? Was the country ruined in 3.5 years? I challenge you that in 3.5 years what this govt has done no other govt has done. This Sunday when the votes happen, where will the votes go? which direction will this country take?

Calling the rebel lawmakers as "traitors", Khan said that they will be branded as such for the rest of their lives as he pleaded them to come back and foil the attempt to topple his government. "I will fight against the conspiracy and will never let it succeed," Khan said as he vowed to face the no-trust vote in the assembly on Sunday.

Khan said that he came to politics after he had everything including money and fame, and "I need nothing even today". He said one of his objectives to join politics was to give a sense of honour to his nation and bring it out of slavery.

"When I started politics, I included three things in my party's manifesto. Justice, which means law is the same for the powerful and the weak. Humanity because there is kindness in an Islamic state, and third, self-reliance (khuddari) because a Muslim nation cannot be a slave," he said.

Khan reminisced about attending a meeting chaired by former military leader Pervez Musharraf who said that it was important to join the US war on terror, as Musharraf said that "US was like a wounded bear" and could attack Pakistan. The support was acceptable to the extent that "we all are against terrorism" but to support it militarily cost Pakistan 80,000 lives. No other state and ally of the US suffered like Pakistan, he said.

He said Pakistan got taunts from the US, drone attacks and mantra of "do more" instead of appreciation for its role in the war on terror. He said all politicians were afraid of America and never said anything against drone attacks.

"I said from day one after getting the government that our foreign policy will be for Pakistan and not against any other country," he said. "...Our policy was not anti-US, -Europe, or even India [...] it became anti-Indian after New Delhi revoked the special status of Kashmir and broke international law in August 2019," said Khan, who insists that the Kashmir dispute remained a big issue between the two countries.

