    Pakistan earthquake: 5.8 magnitude quake hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

    By Simran Kashyap
    Islamabad, Oct 14: A moderate 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, days after 40 people were killed in a powerful quake in PoK and other parts of the country.

    Pakistan earthquake: 5.8 magnitude quake hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

    According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, epicentre of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, 157 kilometers below the surface of earth. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman Taimur Ali said the earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Charsadda, Swat and in the Hazara areas.

    Ali said that no loss to life or property had been reported so far in the province. On September 24, a powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan, particularly Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The earthquake killed 40 people in the entire region and left over 450 injured.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
