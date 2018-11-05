Pakistan: Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump, May to help them go to safety

Islamabad, Nov 4: As Pakistan continues to cope with the seeing anger of protesters who are unhappy with the country's Supreme Court acquitting a Christian woman eight years after being sentenced to death for blasphemy, the husband of Asia Bibi has appealed to the western leaders to help the family exit Pakistan, Associated Press reported.

Asia's husband Ashiq Masih spoke about the danger they are facing in Pakistan in a brief video message and sought help. He has appealed to US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May to help get out from trouble.

"Please help us, we are in trouble in Pakistan," Masih appealed to Trump and May, according to the report.

Masih had earlier told AP over phone that he and Asia feared for their lives. Asia's lawyer Saiful Malook has already left Pakistan for safety. The protesting Islamists, who have sought that Asia be publicly hanged, also demanded death for the three judges who acquitted the woman, including Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the AP report said.

Asia was arrested in 2009 following accusations against her of blasphemy after an argument with two women farm workers who refused to consume water from a contained used by a Christian. Soon after, Asia was accused of insulting Islam's Prophet and she was convicted in 2010 even though her family kept on supporting her.

Insulting Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan.

Last week, the country's apex court reversed the eight-year-old decision and it led to massive protests from the hardliner Islamists and it ended only after the government agreed to impose a travel ban on Asia and allow her case to be reviewed again.