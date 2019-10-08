  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak PM Imran Khan arrives in China, to meet Prez Xi Jinping

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, Oct 8: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit to China during which he will hold talks with the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

    Prime Minister Khan was received by Chinese Minister for Culture Luo Shugang, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing and the Pakistan officials, Pakistan's state-run APP news agency reported. Khan will reportedly meet the country's top leadership, including President Xi, and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance.

    Pak PM Imran Khan arrives in China, to meet Prez Xi Jinping
    China's President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.PTI Photo

    Khan's visit to China, third since he took over as Prime Minister in August last year, acquires significance as it comes days ahead of President Xi's planned high-profile visit to India to take part in the 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai this week. However, there has been no official announcement here yet on Xi's visit to India.

    Upset Saudi Prince recalls pvt jet flying Imran Khan: Pak says utter fabrication

    Khan will have separate meetings with President Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance, an earlier APP report said. Khan's visit takes place at a time when tensions have spiked between Pakistan and India after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

    Beijing, the all-weather ally of Islamabad, has backed Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying, "no actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken". Khan will also discuss expansion of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework besides cooperation in agriculture, industrial and socioeconomic sectors, the report said. Khan is also expected to attend the China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

    Earlier, the media reports said Khan would hold talks with the top Chinese leadership to revive the stalled USD 60 billion CPEC projects. The CPEC was launched in 2015 and several projects under the first phase are close to completion. But the progress on next phase projects has slowed since Prime Minister Khan came to power last year.

    Khan while chairing a meeting on the economic corridor on Wednesday said removal of all bottlenecks in the CPEC projects and their timely completion was the top priority of the government, the Dawn newspaper reported. He said he would visit China and meet its leadership to strengthen friendship between the two countries.

    Stay low now, then strike in spectacular fashion, Pakistan advises terrorists in Valley

    Pakistan daily reported that most of the CPEC-related projects have been stalled due to certain reasons, including prevailing financial crunch confronting the government and non-cooperation of the bureaucracy due to fear of the National Accountability Bureau', the anti-corruption watchdog. The CPEC is the flagship project of President Xi's pet multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The CPEC has also become a major irritant in India-China relations with New Delhi voicing its opposition to the infrastructure project as it traverses through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    More IMRAN KHAN News

    Read more about:

    imran khan xi jinping china

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue