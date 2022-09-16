On Camera: Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in China's Changsha city

YouTube
    Beijing, Sep 16: A massive fire engulfed a skyscraper Friday in the China's Changsha city, the capital of Hunan province.

    According to AFP report citing Chinese state media report which said that a major fire reportedly broke out in a 42-floor building housing an office of state-owned telecommunications company China Telecom, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

    On Camera: Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in Chinas Changsha city

    The AFP report said that the number of casualties was "currently unknown," while adding that "thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously."

    A video shared on social media appeared to show dozens of people fleeing the building as flaming debris fell from the upper floors.

    Navi Mumbai: School bus catches fire, but everyone's safeNavi Mumbai: School bus catches fire, but everyone's safe

    Initially, a photograph released by CCTV showed orange flames searing through the building in a built-up area of the city, as black smoke billowed into the sky, the AFP reported. Changsha city has a population of about 10 million people.

    The China Telecom said in a statement on social media, "by around 4:30 pm today, the fire at our No. 2 Communications Tower in Changsha has been extinguished. No casualties have yet been discovered and communications have not been cut off."

    Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, has a population of about 10 million people.

    The 218-metre (715-foot) building was completed in 2000 and is located near a major ring road, according to CCTV.

    Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
    X