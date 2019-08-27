  • search
    Now Pakistan can barely save PoK: Bilawal Bhutto targets Imran Khan

    By Shreya
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 27: Pakistan Opposition leader and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto launched a scathing attack on Imran Khan for his "complete failure" on handling the Kashmir issue.

    Bilawal Bhutto
    Bilawal Bhutto

    "What used to be our policy on Kashmir in the past? Earlier, Pakistan's policy used to be how to snatch Srinagar from India. However, after Imran Khan assumed power...Pakistan's position now is how to save Muzaffarabad", Bhutto said.

    Bhutto, the son of country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto further called Khan a 'Selected PM' and said the people of Pakistan are now seeking answers from the 'Selected' and 'Selectors'.

    Qureshi speaks with OIC Secretary General over Kashmir

    "Whatever you did with democracy, we tolerated it. You ruined the economy, we tolerated that too. You kept on sleeping and once awake, you got busy in arresting the opponents. You kept on sleeping and Modi snatched Kashmir," he further claimed.

    Bilawal said Prime Minister Khan knew that scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was in BJP's election manifesto, but he did not take any action on this earlier. "This is a strategic blunder. The government does not have any excuse," he told reporters outside the Adiala Jail, where his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari is lodged in connection with a corruption case.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.

    India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

