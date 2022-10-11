YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    No country for (minority) women: In Pakistan's Sindh, 4th Hindu girl abducted in 15 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Oct 11: In yet another instance of abduction, a Hindu girl has been kidnapped in Sindh province in Pakistan. This is the fourth such incident in the last fifteen days.

    The parents of the girl have claimed that their daughter has been abducted from Fateh Chowk area of Hyderabad while she was returning home, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

    No country for (minority) women: In Pakistans Sindh, 4th Hindu girl abducted in 15 days
    Representational Image

    This is fourth such instance in 15 days. In the recent past, three women from Hindu community were kidnapped and converted to Islam, the report said.

    14-year-old girl abducted and raped by two youth at two separate hotels in Hyderabad14-year-old girl abducted and raped by two youth at two separate hotels in Hyderabad

    A 14-year-old girl named Meena Meghwar was abducted from Nasarpur area on September 24, and another girl was abducted on her way back to home.

    A Hindu man had also claimed that his wife was kidnapped and later he found her to be converted to Islam. However, cops said that the woman had converted to Islam to marry Ahmed Chandio on her own.

    The situation of minority women in Pakistan has turned bad to worse in the recent years as a fresh report has stated that nearly 6,754 women were abducted in the country's Punjab province in the first half of 2021. Out of that, 1890 women were raped, 3721 were tortured and 752 children were raped, Duniya News reported.

    Women are abducted, forcibly converted, forcibly married and abused, and their families are unsuccessful in their attempts to challenge these crimes using legal avenues, reported IFFRAS.

    Comments

    More ABDUCTION News  

    Read more about:

    abduction pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X