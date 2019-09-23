No 'Bhaiyo aur Behno' or ‘Mitron' this time, Modi greets the Texan way

Houston, Sep 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi generally begins his address with the phrase 'Bhaiyo aur Behno' or 'Mitron', but on Sunday at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, Modi started his speech with a typical Texan way of greeting "Howdy My friends".

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

Modi heaped praise on President Donald Trump and even seemed to campaign for him in upcoming US presidential elections by saying "Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar". Modi said it was honour and privilege for him to welcome Trump in this magnificent stadium and magnificent gathering.

Modi called Trump a 'special person' and 'friend of India'. "His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up almost every conversation in the world on global politics. He famous even before he was elected to this high post....From CEO to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere," Modi said.

PM Modi highlights the importance of linguistic diversity:

To highlight the linguistic diversity of India, Modi said "all is fine in India" in several Indian languages from Punjabi to Bengali to Tamil among others. "When you ask me Howdy, Modi? the only answer is 'everything is fine'," he said and then kept on repeating it in several Indian languages.

"Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society. For centuries, our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. Diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy," he said.

Addressing the cheering crowd, Modi said the presence of such a big gathering is not confined to arithmetic and that people are seeing new history and chemistry being made.

Modi described in detail his efforts towards clean India campaign and sanitation. He also spoke about his fight against corruption and said he is taking steps to give it a farewell. "Energy of NRG (stadium) is a witness of synergy between India and the US," he said.

Addressing the gathering, President Trump vowed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism and said border security is vital to both America and India as he emphasised on bolstering further the Indo-US security relationship. "We are committed to protect innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism," he said.

"India and the US also understand that to keep our community safe, we must protect our borders. Border security is vital to the United States. Border Security is vital to India. And we understand that," Trump said as Modi was seen clapping.

It is for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together. Modi welcomed Trump and the two leaders embraced each other and walked together towards the stage.

Trump wishes Happy Birthday to PM Modi:

Trump on Sunday greeted 'Happy Birthday' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 69 last week. Addressing a gathering of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event, Trump greeted him 'happy birthday' and said the prime minister marked "another milestone" this week. Modi turned 69 on September 17. He praised Modi for doing "exceptional job" in India and said Indians voted "overwhelmingly" for him.

Trump said if he is elected, India will have a "true friend" in the White house. He said "India can never have a better friend" then Trump. Earlier, Trump said that he and his "friend" Modi will have a "good time" at the mega event. "Look forward to being with our great India loving community!" he tweeted. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Modi presented keys to Houston:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday presented with the keys to the Houston City by its Mayor Sylvester Turner on his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi' mega event here as the mark of respect and the long standing India-Houston ties. After welcoming Modi at the event, Turner handed over the oversized keys to the city of Houston to him. At the event start of the event, Turner told the crowd that Houston is the most diverse city in the county. "In Houston, we say howdy in more than 140 languages," Turner said, "and this morning we are saying howdy to Modi!" About two dozen governors and members of the US Congress are also attending the event. Houston has one of the largest concentration of the Indian-American community in the US.