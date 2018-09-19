New Pakistan government equally keen to work with China; CPEC a non issue

New Delhi, Sep 19: Before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to country and talks with his Chinese counterpart Gen Han Weiguo on the issue China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, defence cooperation, regional, bilateral and security issues seems to be an attempt by the Pakistan government to dilute Pakistan Tahriq e Insaf's stand on CPEC. It will also pave the way for the further cooperation between both the countries.

An expert on stratigic matter Dhruvjyoti Bhattacharya told One India that actually Pakistan is in dire need of money to bail out its economy and it is China which has enough money to give in the current global economic scenario. Chinese want its project CPEC to become operational soon and Pakistan wants money. China has already spent huge money on this project. The government led by PTI had some objection on CPEC but China and Pakistan's newly anointed government led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan now denied that there was any differences over CPEC.

All these development and meeting between Bajwa and Weiguo happened after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi's visit to Islamabad during which he held a comprehensive round of talks with Imran Khan and Bajwa among others. Bajwa is in Beijing for a three-day official visit. Pakistan PM may soon visit China.

In an apparent move to address criticism by the present Prime Minister of Pakistan in the past against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif government that most of the Chinese-funded projects were garnered by the dominant Punjab province, China has announced expansion of CPEC projects to western regions of Pakistan after the government level meeting at Islamabad.

India has been protesting constantly to China on CPEC as it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which India claims its territory. In the meeting of Bajwa and his Chinese counterpart, security provided to the CPEC by Pakistan Army was appreciated as over 10,000 Chinese workers are said to be working in CPEC projects in Pakistan. The security for them is provided by the Special Security Division comprising 15,000 troops, including 9,000 Pakistan Army soldiers and 6,000 paramilitary forces personnel.