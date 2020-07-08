Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred again to July 10

Kathmandu, July 08: The meeting of Nepal's ruling Communist Party's Standing Committee to decide Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's future has been adjourned till 11 am on July 10.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was deferred for Friday.

On Saturday as well, the meeting was postponed for Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

The crucial meeting of the NCP's 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

The differences between the two NCP factions - one led by Oli and the other led by party's executive chairman Prachanda on the issue of power-sharing- intensified after the prime minister unilaterally decided to prorogue the budget session of Parliament last Thursday.