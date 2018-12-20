  • search
    London, Dec 20: A court in Britain has sent to prison a neo-Nazi couple who named their newborn son after brutal dictator Adolf Hitler for belonging to a group which is banned under anti-terror laws, AFP reported. While the father, Adam Thomas, was sent to six-and-half years in prison, the mother, Claudia Patatas, a Portuguese, was given a term of a year less. Judge Melbourne Inman at Birmingham Crown Court gave the verdict.

    Neo-Nazi couple which named son after Adolf Hitler jailed by British court
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Thomas, 22, and Patatas, 38, were among the six individuals who were jailed for their membership of National Action which became the first right-wing group to be banned two years ago.

    As per the judge, the National Action wanted to overthrow democracy in the UK by means of serious violence and murder and replace it with a Nazi-style state which would aim wiping out entire sections of the society through violence and mass murder. Inman also said the couple had "a long history of violence racist beliefs".

    Photographs were also recovered from the couple's home showing Thomas holding his infant son while wearing the notorious Ku Klux Klan's white robe.

