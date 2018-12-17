Nations come together in Poland to battle climate change and they don’t care what Trump feels

Warsaw, Dec 17: Irrespective of what US President Donald Trump feels, the world is determined to make a last-ditch effort to ensure that we do not let our climate curse us fatally in the days to come.

On Saturday, December 15, the international climate change negotiators revealed that they have reached an agreement on the matter at the 24th Conference of Parties (COP24) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Katowice, Poland. They said the pact allows nations to set tougher targets for curbing greenhouse gases under the Paris climate agreement of 2015, thereby bolstering the key international instrument which was hit by the withdrawal of a major member in the form of the United States last year. It also charts stronger transparency rules for nations in disclosing their emissions. However, issues still linger like how to make use of markets to restrict the harmful carbon dioxide remains and more talks will be held next year.

The Katowice conference is a major one and so much importance has been attached to talks at the meeting that it did not get over on Friday, December 14, when it was supposed to. On Saturday, a full compilation of the Paris Agreement rulebook was released but a final deal was yet to be released as more details still are up for debate.

This meeting was important since despite problems - political and otherwise - in various major regions of the world, countries took to talk to each other about going beyond the initial commitments shown at the Paris talks. It means nations are genuinely concerned with the devastation that climate change can bring and scientists and activists are hoping that this genuine push sees more commitments to reduce emissions towards the end of the negotiations between 200 nations on the planet.

"If the Paris agreement is actually going to live up to that model of voluntary bottom-up commitments, ... ongoing ratcheting down of those commitments, then it has to happen at this first moment," Lou Leonard, senior vice president for climate and energy at the World Wildlife Fund, said by phone from Katowice, reported Vox. "And if it doesn't happen at this first moment, then it will call into question whether this ratcheting will actually work."

Under the 2015 Paris accord, countries aim to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2100, with a preferred target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.