  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mom catches 6-year-old son asking Alexa to complete his maths homework; says he is taking shortcut

    By
    |

    New Jersey, Dec 31: Children are known to be smart workers, especially in these days, thanks to the scores of assistance they have at their disposal. On December 26, the New York Post carried a story showing a six-year-old boy smartly using Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon, to solve some math problems and he was caught by his mother.

    Mom catches 6-year-old son asking Alexa to complete his maths homework; says he is taking shortcut

    The Jariel Cueva was heard by his mother Yerelyn, 24, asking "Alexa, what's 5 minus 3?" to Alexa and the later quickly replied with the right answer. Yerelyn was shocked to hear her son thanking the device for solving his winter math homework and later said the kid was "being lazy" and taking a "shortcut" despite the fact that maths is his "favourite subject".

    She shared the video of her son's act on the social media and it went viral in no time. "Should I whoop him now or later," she captioned the 11-second clip.

    Yerelyn is not okay with Alexa helping her son who she claims is "mature mentally" as it would only see him bypassing the harder route of applying his brains to do his homework. She said she would turn off the device to stop his son from "cheating".

    Here are some the reactions that the tweet posted by Yerelyn received:

    Read more about:

    usa children technology human

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue