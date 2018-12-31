Mom catches 6-year-old son asking Alexa to complete his maths homework; says he is taking shortcut

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New Jersey, Dec 31: Children are known to be smart workers, especially in these days, thanks to the scores of assistance they have at their disposal. On December 26, the New York Post carried a story showing a six-year-old boy smartly using Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon, to solve some math problems and he was caught by his mother.

The Jariel Cueva was heard by his mother Yerelyn, 24, asking "Alexa, what's 5 minus 3?" to Alexa and the later quickly replied with the right answer. Yerelyn was shocked to hear her son thanking the device for solving his winter math homework and later said the kid was "being lazy" and taking a "shortcut" despite the fact that maths is his "favourite subject".

She shared the video of her son's act on the social media and it went viral in no time. "Should I whoop him now or later," she captioned the 11-second clip.

Yerelyn is not okay with Alexa helping her son who she claims is "mature mentally" as it would only see him bypassing the harder route of applying his brains to do his homework. She said she would turn off the device to stop his son from "cheating".

Here are some the reactions that the tweet posted by Yerelyn received:

