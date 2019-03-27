  • search
    Mission Shakti: Pakistan urges no militarisation of Space

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Mar 27: Hours after India shot down a satellite, Pakistan has said that there should be no miliarisation of space.

    In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Minister aid, "Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena."

    Mission Shakti: Pakistan urges no militarisation of Space
    Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

    "We hope that countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others will be prepared to work towards developing international instruments to prevent military threats relating to outer space," it said.

    What is Anti-satellite (ASAT) Missile?

    Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi announced that Indian scientists have successfully demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, a war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Opposition.

    PM Modi, in a televised address to the nation, described the test as a rare achievement that has put India in an exclusive club of space super powers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
