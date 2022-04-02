Military rubbishes charge that it gave Imran Khan three options

As Imran Khan says will play till last ball, here is how his chances look

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, Apr 02: The military establishment in Pakistan has refuted the claim made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was given three options-resigning, holding early elections or face the no-confidence vote.

News agency ANI while quoting the Pakistan media said that the military establishment did not bring to the Opposition's option and it was Imran Khan who called on the top brass seeking a meeting to discuss the political turmoil in Pakistan.

The report said that Chief of Pakistan Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Directive General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) met Pakistan PM on Wednesday at the request of the ruling government. After meeting Imran Khan, they met the opposition and conveyed what was discussed.

The military stays neutral and encourages Imran Khan and the opposition to sit and discuss the issues.

In an interview with ARY News ahead of Sunday's no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against him, Khan said the "establishment" (the powerful military) gave him three options - no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister, according to news agency PTI.

He said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination.

"Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too," the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12:31 [IST]