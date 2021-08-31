Meet Major General Chris Donahue: The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan ending 20-year-old war

Biden to explain why he decided not to extend military withdrawal in Afghanistan

Washington, Aug 31: The United States has announced the end of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan as the last American military flight flew out of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul shortly before the August 31 deadline.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals and vulnerable Afghans," US Central Command Commander Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie told reporters through a virtual news conference.

The terrorist strike forced the US to enter Afghanistan and overthrow the Taliban rule who then had provided safe havens to the Al Qaeda leadership.

The Taliban rule was overthrown and replaced by US-backed Afghans, who ruled the country for 20 years, during which several general elections were held. That rule was overthrown by the Taliban on August 15 when the president Ashraf Ghani suddenly fled the country and the 3,00,000 Afghan armed forces troops trained by the United States gave up without any fight.

The Taliban, which now is the ruling power in Afghanistan, welcomed the departure of the US troops from the country.

Who is Major General Chris Donahue ?

Christopher Todd Donahue is a United States Army two-star general who currently serves as commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Throughout his career, Donahue served in staff and command positions for both United States Army and Special Operations units. He was the last United States service-member to leave Afghanistan upon the American withdrawal.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and commissioned as a Second lieutenant into the Infantry Branch in 1992.

His first assignment was rifle platoon leader with 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army in South Korea followed by service at Fort Polk, Louisiana and 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment as company executive officer. Donahue then received assignment as rifle company commander in 5th Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment in Camp Kobbe, Panama.

In 1998 Donahue transferred to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment as assistant operations officer, rifle company commander, and headquarters company commander. He was then assigned to Washington D.C as Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 2002 Donahue volunteered for and completed a specialized selection and operator training course for assignment to the Army's 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment - Delta, publicly known as Delta Force, at Fort Bragg. He would serve numerous leadership positions as assistant operations officer, squadron operations officer, squadron executive officer, troop commander, selection and training detachment commander, operations officer, squadron commander, deputy commander and unit commander.

Donahue earned a master's degree from the Naval Command and Staff College, Naval War College and completed a Army War College Fellowship at Harvard University, 2013.

Donahue's deployments while serving in the aforementioned positions include Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Freedom Sentinel and Operation Inherent Resolve. He planned, rehearsed and operated during classified operations in Eastern Europe, Middle East, Southwest Asia and Africa.

His most recent assignments include: Director of Operations, Joint Special Operations Command; the Commandant, United States Army Infantry School at Fort Benning; Deputy commanding General (maneuver) of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson; Deputy Director for Special Operations and Counterterrorism, J-37 Joint Staff; Commanding General, NATO Special Operations Component Command/Special Operations Joint Task Force-Afghanistan, Resolute Support Mission, 2019-2020; and the Commanding General, 82nd Airborne Division from 2020 to present.