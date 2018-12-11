Home News International Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes jolts Antarctica

Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake shakes jolts Antarctica

Antarctica, Dec 11: An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter Scale struck close to Antarctica on Tuersday, said reports. The earhquake reportedly struck at a depth of 164.7 km.

Antarctica is Earth's southernmost continent. Earth's eographic South Pole is located in Antarctica. Soulth Pole is situated in the Antarctic region of the Southern Hemisphere, almost entirely south of the Antarctic Circle, and is surrounded by the Southern Ocean.

A 7.5 earthquake is considered a massive earthquake which can potentially damage buildings and cause widespread damage in populated regions.

On December 9, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska, US, just over a week after a massive magnitude 7 quake destroyed roads and bridges.

The massive earthquake that rocked Alaska on November 30, left the infrastructure in disarray. Pictures of shaking rooms and torn apart roads made the Internet abuzz. However, despite the magnitude of the quake and the damage it inflicted, not a single life was lost and it was quite an achievement for the state.