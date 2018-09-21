Man suffers heart attack on first date; doctor girlfriend's ‘kiss’ saves his life

Santa Cruz (California), Sept 19: They 'kissed' on their first date but more than a romantic one, it was a life-saving one. And Max Montgomery would know by now that he wouldn't have chosen a better date for he is still breathing because of it, TODAY reported.

It all happened last October when 56-year-old Montgomery went to a date with Dr Andi Traynor, 45,- their first one and at the beach near his home here, he had a heart attack and collapsed. They had no idea that the memorable outing would soon turn out to be a forgettable one soon.

Also Read | Indian student killed in Australia after meeting teenage girl on dating site

Traynor, who is an obstetrical anesthesiologist at Stanford University, did not take time to turn Montgomery over and administering him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). She barely knew him but gave him that life-saving 'first kiss' which helped the man survive. The nervous moments were filmed by Alexander Baker, a videographer, who was around shooting for a video.

Montgomery woke up in the ambulance as paramedics took him to the hospital and he eventually got back to his normal life after a bypass surgery. But had not he opted for a doctor partner on the day, it could have been a different outcome for the man.

Also Read | Dating sites may be spreading HIV: Study

When Traynor came to meet Montgomery in the hospital, he told him it would be understandable if she left him for nobody would like to be with a heart patient. To that, Traynor said she was there for him, TODAY reported further.

The couple even turned the day into a milestone by starting Paddle4Good, a non-profit organisation to teach CPR techniques to other paddleboarders and raise awareness.

A terrific love story that went to the edge. Isn't it?