    Loyal dog dubbed as ‘Greek Hachiko’ refuses to leave spot where owner died

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, July 17: There are incredible examples of the loyalty dogs have shown to their human. Think Hachiko, the Akita who greeted his owner at the train station every day when he returned home from work, and after the owner suddenly died, returned to the train station at the same time every day for nine long years. Something similar scene happened in Nafpaktos, Greece.

    A dog's loyalty has once again melted the hearts of netizens. His loyalty has been dubbed as 'Greek Hachiko,' and the viral video of the pet's love and devotion for the owner is melting everyone.

    Loyal dog dubbed as ‘Greek Hachiko’ refuses to leave spot where owner died

    According to Nafpaktia News, the dog's owner, identified as Haris, was hit with a cement mixer on November 9, 2017. The pet, whose is unknown, has been upset over the tragic incident and he remains at the scene of the crash for over a year now.

    While there were reports that other people have tried to adopt the stubborn pooch, but the dog always goes back to the roadside.

    Since the dog would not move from the spot, locals have built him a small kennel, where the fatal crash happened. They have even placed a blanket for the pooch to stay warm with regular drops of food and water.

    Video of Dog saving girl from falling into water leaves Twitterati in tears

    Such is the devotion of this pooch. The dog stays there throughout the seasons, only moving into the nearby bushes for some shade when it is extremely hot.

    Locals have affectionately called him as the "Greek Hachiko," after the renowned pet who waited at a station in Tokyo, Japan for 10 years after his master's death in 1925.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
