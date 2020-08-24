Kim Jong-un in coma, sister to take over says South Korean diplomat

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pyongyang, Aug 24: North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un is in coma and his sister is posed to take over, Chang Song-min, a former aide to South Korea's late president Kim Day-Jung said.

Song-min took to the social media to say that Kim Yo-Jong has been made the de facto second-in-command. He said no leader in North Korea would entrust the leadership to anyone unless he was too sick to rule or was removed through a coup.

He said that the authority and responsibility have been delegated to Kim Jong-un's sister for managing relations with the US and South Korea. He added that he had got this information from a source in China.

"I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. "A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," he said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

He also said that the photos that were released recently of the Supreme Leader were fake. This year the rumour mills were abuzz as Kim had made fewer public appearances. There were speculations of his death as well due to a failed heart surgery.