Kidnapped Sikh family, including baby, found dead in a California orchard

International

oi-Prakash KL

Los Angeles, Oct 06: An Indian-origin family, including an 8-month-old child, who were kidnapped on Monday, was found dead in California, reported CNN citing authorities.

The authorities have stated that bodies of the family of four, who hailed from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road. The deceased are: 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

The bodies were first spotted by a farm worker who alerted the cops, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

8 month old among 4 Indian origin people abducted in California

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "There's a special place in hell for this guy," he said about Jesus Manuel Salgado, the suspect, who attempted to kill himself.

On Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped.

In the clip, Jasdeep and Amandeep's hands were tied as they came out of the business. They were followed by the baby and her mother coming out of the house along with the abductors. All the four were then taken to a truck before leaving the place.

Next day, the police took the suspected kidnapper into the custody and he tried to kill himself. "There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 11:40 [IST]