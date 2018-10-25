  • search

Khashoggi: US Congress brings bill to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia

By
    Washington, Oct 25: Amid the growing international pressure on Saudi Arabia rising over the death of its dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the US Congress on Wednesday, October 24, brought a bill aiming suspension of the future arms' sale to the West Asian power in response to the Khashoggi incident, reports said. Almost two dozen members of the Congress introduced the bill.

    The legislation also includes a prohibition on security assistance, intelligence, training and equipment but leaves out activities related to safeguarding American diplomatic posts and personnel. According to the bill, US President Donald Trump could request exceptions to sale of arms if he also provided a report on a US probe into anybody involved in the killing of Khashoggi, a permanent resident of the US, Reuters reported.

    Thursday, October 25, 2018, 15:55 [IST]
