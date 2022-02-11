Every citizen has a right to profess any faith, but….Karnataka HC on hijab issue

Hijab row: Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Karnataka shouldn't decide permissibility of religious clothing: US on Hijab row

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 11: A US government body that monitors and reports on religious freedom abroad slammed Karnataka government amid the row over Muslim students' demand for wearing hijab on campus.

"Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls," tweeted Rashad Hussain, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls. — Amb. at Large for International Religious Freedom (@IRF_Ambassador) February 11, 2022

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The hijab row started in Karnataka in December-end when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus.

The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

With the protests taking a violent turn at some places earlier this week, the state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for the institutions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 23:54 [IST]