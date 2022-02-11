YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka shouldn't decide permissibility of religious clothing: US on Hijab row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 11: A US government body that monitors and reports on religious freedom abroad slammed Karnataka government amid the row over Muslim students' demand for wearing hijab on campus.

    Representational Image

    "Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls," tweeted Rashad Hussain, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

    The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

    The hijab row started in Karnataka in December-end when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus.

    The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

    With the protests taking a violent turn at some places earlier this week, the state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for the institutions.

    More HIJAB News  

    Read more about:

    hijab karnataka united states

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 23:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X