Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Julia Roberts ‘embarrassed’ by newspaper that misplaced ‘roles’ with ‘holes’ in headline

    By
    |

    New York, Dec 12: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan had once said in one of his films: "English is a funny language", it couldn't have been truer and it was confirmed by a New York-based newspaper The Post-Journal that serves the area of Jamestown, New York, through one its bizarre editorial acts.

    Julia Roberts ‘embarrassed’ by newspaper that misplaced ‘roles’ with ‘holes’ in headline

    The paper same up with an agency story on veteran Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and by mistake replaced the letter 'r' with 'h' (there is some gap between the two letters on the keyboard, isn't it?) in the word 'roles' in the headline and it became an instant hit on the social media, though not for the right reasons.

    Also Read | This Lee is not that Lee! New Zealand newspaper trolled for using different name after Stan Lee died

    The shocking headline that the newspaper came up on the 51-year-old actress read: "Julia Roberts finds life and her holes get better with age". The clipping of the page of the newspaper carrying the story went viral online in no time and reactions came in thick and fast, often with subtle digs besides mocking the editorial hands that dealt with the piece.

    In the Associated Press story which was picked by several publications, the 'Erin Brockovich' actress gave an interview in which she reflected on her roles that she has been getting and that they are getting better with age. But the editorial team messed up the entire thing when they gave the story the headline: 'Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age'!

    Last month, New Zealand's Gisborne Herald newspaper was trolled after its front page called the deceased comic book mastermind Stan Lee with film director Spike Lee in an obituary headline.

    The newspaper later ran a corrigendum but by then the damage was too big.

    Here are some of the reactions to the newspaper's headline blunder:

    Read more about:

    newspaper usa editorial journalism

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue