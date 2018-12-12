Home News International Julia Roberts ‘embarrassed’ by newspaper that misplaced ‘roles’ with ‘holes’ in headline

oi-Shubham Ghosh

New York, Dec 12: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan had once said in one of his films: "English is a funny language", it couldn't have been truer and it was confirmed by a New York-based newspaper The Post-Journal that serves the area of Jamestown, New York, through one its bizarre editorial acts.

The paper same up with an agency story on veteran Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and by mistake replaced the letter 'r' with 'h' (there is some gap between the two letters on the keyboard, isn't it?) in the word 'roles' in the headline and it became an instant hit on the social media, though not for the right reasons.

The shocking headline that the newspaper came up on the 51-year-old actress read: "Julia Roberts finds life and her holes get better with age". The clipping of the page of the newspaper carrying the story went viral online in no time and reactions came in thick and fast, often with subtle digs besides mocking the editorial hands that dealt with the piece.

In the Associated Press story which was picked by several publications, the 'Erin Brockovich' actress gave an interview in which she reflected on her roles that she has been getting and that they are getting better with age. But the editorial team messed up the entire thing when they gave the story the headline: 'Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age'!

Last month, New Zealand's Gisborne Herald newspaper was trolled after its front page called the deceased comic book mastermind Stan Lee with film director Spike Lee in an obituary headline.

The newspaper later ran a corrigendum but by then the damage was too big.

Here are some of the reactions to the newspaper's headline blunder:

