This Lee is not that Lee! New Zealand newspaper trolled for using different name after Stan Lee died

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 15: The world was in mourning after Marvel Comics writer-editor Stan Lee breathed his last on Monday, November 12. But amid the sadness, there were also moments of embarrassment and mockery as one New Zealand newspaper called Stan Lee as Spike Lee, the American film director, on its first page, leaving the Internet abuzz.

    Image Courtesy: @Wham2214

    The Gisborne Herald though rightly used a picture of Stan Lee and the age at which he died - 95, it named him as Spike Lee as the caption read: "Characters first, superheroes next: Spike Lee dies at 95." It did not take long for the blunder to gain a coverage world over with people coming up with shocking and funny reactions to it.

    God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat's Da "I'm Still A Live, And Strivin'" Truth,Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.

    A snapshot of the Gisborne Herald's front page focusing the error was shared on the social media. Even the other Lee, Spike, whose name was used in place of Stan, reacted to the gaffe in his characteristic style over Instagram. He said: "God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat's Da 'I'm Still A Live, And Strivin' Truth, Ruth."

    The Kiwi newspaper later admitted the mistake but there was no apology over it. It rather talked about the "international spotlight" it got for the headline error. According to a report by Stuff, a news website in New Zealand, Gisborne Herald editor Jeremy Muir said the error was "really embarrassing" and was quoted as saying: "People are having a bit of fun with it. That's fine. It's just really embarrassing. It's a human mistake."

    stan lee death new zealand newspaper

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 10:02 [IST]
