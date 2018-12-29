  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Clown objects to calling Brexit politicians as 'clown', says it demeans his profession

    By
    |

    London, Dec 29: As politics in Britain over the Brexit conundrum continues to take further plunge and people deride the political leadership over the mess-up as "clowns", the real 'clowns' are upset over the comparison feeling that their act is being insulted through such analogy. Recently, David Konyot, an award-winning international musical clown, got so miffed with the Guardian newspaper using the word 'clown' to define the chaos that it wrote to its 'Letters to the editor' section arguing that it is not right to use the term to describe parliamentary of other forms of chaotic behaviour.

    Clown objects to calling Brexit politicians as clown, says it demeans his profession

    "The constant use of the word 'circus' in the press to denote a mess or bad behaviour is also distasteful," Konyot wrote, taking offence that it only maligns his profession and the work of art.

    "Unlike the comparison, the press constantly draws, a clown or indeed a circus must be orderly and efficient to work properly. And in the case of a circus, it takes teamwork - which is the opposite of the impression the press gives," the Norfolk-based artiste said.

    "Please, could the fourth estate find other words to describe political behaviour."

    Konyot wrote in response to a December 21 article in the newspaper that headlined on an article on the Brexit imbroglio: "Our elders are supposed to be older and wiser. But not these Brexit clowns"

    The social media reacted to the letter that Konyot wrote and people supported the clown's reasoning saying there was little that the politicians shared with clowns who actually make things full of fun and happiness.

    Here are some of the reactions to Konyot's letter on Twitter:

    Read more about:

    brexit britain politicians newspaper

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 7:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue